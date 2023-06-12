Cardinals S Budda Baker Reports For Mandatory Minicamp

Ian Rapoport reports that despite requesting a trade, Cardinals S Budda Baker is present as the team gets ready for their mandatory minicamp.

Had he decided to skip all three days of the minicamp, Baker would have been fined almost $100,000 by the franchise.

Baker, 27, was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round out of Washington in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.829 million rookie deal and was set to make a base salary of $1.39 million in 2020 when he agreed to a new four-year, $59 million extension with Arizona.

He is set to make $14.2 million for the 2023 season and currently has two years left on his deal, which includes non-guaranteed base salaries of $13,096,359 in 2023 and $14.2 million in 2024.

In 2022, Baker appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 111 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and seven pass deflections.

We will have more news on Baker as it becomes available.