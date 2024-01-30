Cardinals Sign CB Michael Ojemudia To Futures Deal

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed CB Michael Ojemudia to a futures contract.

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Ojemudia, 26, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that included a $1,015,559 signing bonus when Denver cut him loose. He was claimed by the Bears and finished out the season in Chicago.

The Bears elected to waive Ojemudia coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Rams practice squad.

In 2022, Ojemudia played four games but did not record a statistic.