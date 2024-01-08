Cardinals Sign Eight Players To Futures Contracts

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed eight players to futures contracts.

The full list includes:

WR Andre Baccellia OL Jackson Barton WR Kaden Davis OL Marquis Hayes RB Tony Jones TE Bernhard Seikovits WR Jeff Smith CB Quavian White

Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.

Baccellia, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.

From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2023, Baccellia has appeared in five games for the Cardinals but has yet to record a statistic.