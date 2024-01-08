Cardinals Sign Eight Players To Futures Contracts

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed eight players to futures contracts.
The full list includes:
- WR Andre Baccellia
- OL Jackson Barton
- WR Kaden Davis
- OL Marquis Hayes
- RB Tony Jones
- TE Bernhard Seikovits
- WR Jeff Smith
- CB Quavian White
Futures deals are essentially training camp invites that secure these players a spot on the 90-man roster and a chance to compete for a spot on the team.
Baccellia, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in 2020. He later signed a rookie contract with the Chiefs before being cut loose during the preseason.
From there, Baccellia had a brief stint with the Patriots before joining the Cardinals last year. Arizona brought him back on a futures contract and he has been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2023, Baccellia has appeared in five games for the Cardinals but has yet to record a statistic.
