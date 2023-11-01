Cardinals Sign Four Players To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve signed QB Jeff Driskel, WR Andre Baccellia, WR Daniel Arias and RB Hassan Hall to their practice squad on Wednesday for their Week 9 game.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Driskel, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the 49ers back in 2016. He was waived by the 49ers at the start of the 2016 season and was later claimed off of waivers by the Bengals.

Cincinnati placed Driskel on injured reserve coming out of the preseason in 2019 and he signed on with the Lions. From there, the Broncos signed Driskel to a two-year contract but he was cut loose and later signed with the Texans.

Houston cut Driskel coming out of the preseason but brought him back to the practice squad before moving him to the tight-end position back in November. He bounced on and off their practice squad last season.

Driskel signed on with the Cardinals for the 2023 season, but was cut coming out of the preseason and re-signed to the practice squad.

In 2022, Driskel appeared in seven games for the Texans, completing 70 percent of his passes for 108 yards and one touchdown. He also recorded 20 rushing attempts for 75 yards (3.8 YPC).