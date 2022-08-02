Cardinals Sign LT D.J. Humphries To Extension

The Arizona Cardinals announced that they’ve signed LT D.J. Humphries to a contract extension through 2025 on Tuesday.
Humphries, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Florida by the Cardinals in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of his four-year, $8.912 rookie contract when Arizona picked up his fifth-year option back in 2018.
Humphries made a base salary of $9,625,000 for the 2019 season and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he signed a three-year, $45 million extension last year.
Arizona then converted $10.59 million of Humphries’ base salary into a signing bonus to prorate over the rest of his deal.
In 2021, Humphries appeared and started in 16 games for the Cardinals at left tackle.
