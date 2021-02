The Arizona Cardinals announced Wednesday that they’ve signed OL Branden Bowen to a contract for the 2021 season.

Bowen, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Ohio State back in May of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Panthers, but was unfortunately waived coming out of the preseason.

Unfortunately, Bowen never caught on with another team during the season.

During his college career at OSU, Bowen appeared in 32 games and made 19 starts for them.