Cardinals Sign S Russ Yeast To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed S Russ Yeast to the practice squad.

We have signed S Russ Yeast to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/IijdnHl8Uc — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 6, 2024

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

TE Bernhard Seikovits (International) WR Andre Baccellia LB Markus Bailey OL Jackson Barton (Injured) RB Michael Carter CB Jaden Davis OL Keith Ismael WR Tejhaun Palmer CB Divaad Wilson DT P.J. Mustipher OT Luke Tenuta DT Angelo Blackson (Injured) DT Ben Stille LB Ronnie Perkins G Nick Leverett QB Anthony Brown LB Milo Eifler DE Anthony Goodlow S Russ Yeast

Yeast, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Kansas State back in the 2022 draft. He had played at Louisville before transferring to Kansas State and being named first-team All-Big 12.

In his second season, Yeast started for the Rams before losing the job during 2023 and relegated to a backup role. The Rams waived him earlier this season and he had a stint with the Panthers afterward.

In 2024, Yeast has appeared in one game for the Rams and two games for the Panthers but recorded no statistics.