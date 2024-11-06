Cardinals Sign S Russ Yeast To Practice Squad

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed S Russ Yeast to the practice squad. 

Arizona’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  2. WR Andre Baccellia
  3. LB Markus Bailey
  4. OL Jackson Barton (Injured)
  5. RB Michael Carter
  6. CB Jaden Davis
  7. OL Keith Ismael
  8. WR Tejhaun Palmer
  9. CB Divaad Wilson
  10. DT P.J. Mustipher
  11. OT Luke Tenuta
  12. DT Angelo Blackson (Injured)
  13. DT Ben Stille
  14. LB Ronnie Perkins
  15. G Nick Leverett
  16. QB Anthony Brown
  17. LB Milo Eifler
  18. DE Anthony Goodlow
  19. S Russ Yeast

Yeast, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Kansas State back in the 2022 draft. He had played at Louisville before transferring to Kansas State and being named first-team All-Big 12.

In his second season, Yeast started for the Rams before losing the job during 2023 and relegated to a backup role. The Rams waived him earlier this season and he had a stint with the Panthers afterward.

In 2024, Yeast has appeared in one game for the Rams and two games for the Panthers but recorded no statistics.

