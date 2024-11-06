Cardinals Sign S Russ Yeast To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed S Russ Yeast to the practice squad.
We have signed S Russ Yeast to the practice squad. pic.twitter.com/IijdnHl8Uc
— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 6, 2024
Arizona’s practice squad now includes:
- TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
- WR Andre Baccellia
- LB Markus Bailey
- OL Jackson Barton (Injured)
- RB Michael Carter
- CB Jaden Davis
- OL Keith Ismael
- WR Tejhaun Palmer
- CB Divaad Wilson
- DT P.J. Mustipher
- OT Luke Tenuta
- DT Angelo Blackson (Injured)
- DT Ben Stille
- LB Ronnie Perkins
- G Nick Leverett
- QB Anthony Brown
- LB Milo Eifler
- DE Anthony Goodlow
- S Russ Yeast
Yeast, 25, was a seventh-round pick by the Rams out of Kansas State back in the 2022 draft. He had played at Louisville before transferring to Kansas State and being named first-team All-Big 12.
In his second season, Yeast started for the Rams before losing the job during 2023 and relegated to a backup role. The Rams waived him earlier this season and he had a stint with the Panthers afterward.
In 2024, Yeast has appeared in one game for the Rams and two games for the Panthers but recorded no statistics.
