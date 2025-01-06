Cardinals Sign Seven Players To Futures Deals

The Arizona Cardinals announced they have signed the following players to futures deals:

WR Andre Baccellia

CB Jaden Davis

CB Darren Hall

OL Matthew Jones

WR Tejhaun Palmer

TE Bernhard Seikovits

DL Ben Stille

Jones, 25, signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio State following the 2024 draft. Unfortunately, he was let go when rosters were trimmed at the end of training camp. Arizona signed him to their practice squad in December.

Jones has yet to appear in an NFL game.