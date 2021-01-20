Cardinals Sign Two More To Futures Deals

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday they have signed safeties Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge to futures deals
— Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) January 20, 2021
Urban notes Arizona has designs on moving both players to linebacker in DC Vance Joseph‘s defense.
The full list of Arizona’s futures deals includes:
- G Deion Calhoun
- WR Rico Gafford
- G Sean Harlow
- DE Shareef Miller
- DT David Parry
- TE Ian Bunting
- DL Michael Dogbe
- WR Krishawn Hogan
- K Brett Maher
- OL Koda Martin
- S Chris Miller
- RB Khalfani Muhammad
- CB Picasso Nelson
- WR A.J. Richardson
- LB Terrance Smith
- LB Reggie Walker
- WR JoJo Ward
- LB Evan Weaver
- WR Isaac Whitney
- CB Jace Whittaker
- LB Jamal Carter
- LB Donald Rutledge
Carter, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami (FL) in 2017 before signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos. Carter managed to make the 53-man roster his first two seasons before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.
Carter signed to the Falcons practice squad and was promoted to Atlanta’s active roster shortly after. He’s bounced on and off Atlanta’s roster the past couple seasons
In 2020, Carter appeared in one game for the Falcons and recorded five total tackles.