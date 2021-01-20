Cardinals Sign Two More To Futures Deals

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday they have signed safeties Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge to futures deals

Urban notes Arizona has designs on moving both players to linebacker in DC Vance Joseph‘s defense. 

The full list of Arizona’s futures deals includes:

  1. G Deion Calhoun
  2. WR Rico Gafford
  3. G Sean Harlow
  4. DE Shareef Miller
  5. DT David Parry
  6. TE Ian Bunting
  7. DL Michael Dogbe
  8. WR Krishawn Hogan
  9. K Brett Maher
  10. OL Koda Martin
  11. S Chris Miller
  12. RB Khalfani Muhammad
  13. CB Picasso Nelson
  14. WR A.J. Richardson
  15. LB Terrance Smith
  16. LB Reggie Walker
  17. WR JoJo Ward
  18. LB Evan Weaver
  19. WR Isaac Whitney
  20. CB Jace Whittaker
  21. LB Jamal Carter
  22. LB Donald Rutledge

Carter, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami (FL) in 2017 before signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos. Carter managed to make the 53-man roster his first two seasons before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Carter signed to the Falcons practice squad and was promoted to Atlanta’s active roster shortly after. He’s bounced on and off Atlanta’s roster the past couple seasons 

In 2020, Carter appeared in one game for the Falcons and recorded five total tackles.

