Cardinals Sign Two More To Futures Deals

The Cardinals announced on Wednesday they have signed safeties Jamal Carter and Donald Rutledge to futures deals

Urban notes Arizona has designs on moving both players to linebacker in DC Vance Joseph‘s defense.

The full list of Arizona’s futures deals includes:

G Deion Calhoun WR Rico Gafford G Sean Harlow DE Shareef Miller DT David Parry TE Ian Bunting DL Michael Dogbe WR Krishawn Hogan K Brett Maher OL Koda Martin S Chris Miller RB Khalfani Muhammad CB Picasso Nelson WR A.J. Richardson LB Terrance Smith LB Reggie Walker WR JoJo Ward LB Evan Weaver WR Isaac Whitney CB Jace Whittaker LB Jamal Carter LB Donald Rutledge

Carter, 26, wound up going undrafted out of Miami (FL) in 2017 before signing a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Broncos. Carter managed to make the 53-man roster his first two seasons before being waived coming out of the preseason in 2019.

Carter signed to the Falcons practice squad and was promoted to Atlanta’s active roster shortly after. He’s bounced on and off Atlanta’s roster the past couple seasons

In 2020, Carter appeared in one game for the Falcons and recorded five total tackles.