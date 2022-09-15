Cardinals Sign WR Javon Wims To PS, Release WR JaVonta Payton

The Arizona Cardinals announced Thursday that they’ve signed WR Javon Wims to their practice squad and released WR JaVonta Payton from the unit.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Wims, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Bears out of Georgia back in 2018. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.5 million rookie contract when the Bears waived him coming out of camp in 2021.

Wims signed on with the Raiders’ practice squad in late September and spent the rest of the season there. He signed a futures deal for the 2022 season but was released. He had a stint with the Browns before being cut again.

In 2020, Wims appeared in 13 games for the Bears and caught six passes for 48 yards receiving and one touchdown.