Cardinals Signing C Evan Brown To One-Year Contract

Tom Pelissero reports that veteran C Evan Brown is signing with the Cardinals on a one-year, $2.35 million deal that has a max value of $2.9 million with incentives.

Brown, 27, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of SMU back in 2018. He wound up making their active roster his rookie season but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Brown to their practice squad once he passed through waivers unclaimed and later added him to their practice squad. Since then, he’s had brief stints with the Dolphins and Browns before signing on with the Lions in 2021.

The Lions brought Brown back on a one-year contract and he then became an unrestricted free agent once more, signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks last offseason.

In 2023, Brown appeared in and started 16 for the Seahawks at center.

We had him included in our Top 100 -2024 NFL Free Agents list.