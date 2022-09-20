Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves

The Arizona Cardinals made several roster moves on Tuesday for Week 2.

The full list includes:

Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster.

to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia.

Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad.

to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker.

Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out of USC back in 2014. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2,364,560 contract with the Giants and signed a three-year, $18.75 million deal with the Lions in 2018.

However, Detroit elected to cut Kennard in 2020 after being unable to find a trade partner for him. He signed a three-year, $20 million deal with the Cardinals shortly after.

Kennard was among the team’s final roster cuts before being resigned to the practice squad ahead of the 2022 season.

In 2021, Kennard appeared in 15 games for the Cardinals and recorded 24 tackles, seven tackles for loss, no sacks, a fumble recovery, and two pass deflections.