Cardinals Signing LB Mack Wilson To Three-Year, $12.75M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Cardinals are signing LB Mack Wilson to a three-year deal worth $12.75 million with a maximum value of up to $15 million.

Wilson, 26, is a former fifth-round pick by the Browns in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He finished out his four-year, $2.8 million rookie contract.

The Browns traded Wilson to the Patriots in exchange for LB Chase Winovich and Wilson later opted to re-sign with New England for 2023.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 17 games for the Patriots and recorded 37 total tackles, three and a half sacks, two forced fumbles, and three pass deflections.