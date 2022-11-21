Cardinals Starting Colt McCoy For Monday Night Football, Could Hold Kyler Murray Out Through Week 13 Bye

According to Ian Rapoport, the Cardinals will start veteran backup QB Colt McCoy on Monday night against the 49ers as starting QB Kyler Murray continues to deal with his hamstring injury.

Jeremy Fowler adds Arizona could elect to sit Murray out through the team’s bye in Week 13 depending on how his hamstring heals this coming week.

That would put McCoy in line to start again in Week 12 against the Chargers, giving him at least three starts for the second consecutive year.

McCoy’s record in these relief performances likely gives Arizona confidence it can manage without Murray for a little longer, as he went 2-1 in a three-game starting stint while Murray was nursing an injury in 2021 as well.

Murray, 25, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft by the Cardinals after making the decision to pursue an NFL career, despite being drafted in the first round by the Oakland A’s in 2018.

Murray signed a four-year, $35,158,644 deal that included a $23,589,924 signing bonus. The Cardinals officially exercised his fifth-year option which is projected to be worth $29.7 million for the 2023 season.

Murray signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension that includes $160 million guaranteed with Arizona this summer.

In 2022, Murray has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,168 yards receiving, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions. He has also rushed for 359 yards and two touchdowns.

McCoy, 35, is a former third-round pick out of Texas by the Browns back in 2010. He was traded from Cleveland to the 49ers back in 2013 and later signed on with Washington as an unrestricted free agent in 2014.

McCoy made a base salary of $3 million for the 2019 season before signing a one-year deal with the Giants in 2020. He signed a one-year deal the following offseason with the Cardinals and returned again on a one-year deal for the 2022 season.

In 2022, McCoy has made one start for the Cardinals and completed 26-37 pass attempts for 238 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions.

We’ll have more on the Cardinals’ quarterback situation as the news is available.