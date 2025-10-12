Cardinals TE Travis Vokolek Carted Off With Neck Injury

Per Josh Weinfuss, Cardinals TE Travis Vokolek was carted off the field on Sunday after being immobilized and placed on a stretcher.

He was quickly ruled out soon after due to a neck injury, and we will have updates as soon as they become available.

Vokolek, 27, signed a three-year, $2.6 million deal with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska following the 2023 draft. He was let go that year after camp and re-signed to the practice squad.

The Cardinals signed Vokolek to their active roster off Baltimore’s practice squad in December 2023, and they re-signed him to a one-year deal for the 2024 season.

In 2025, Vokolek has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and recorded two tackles.