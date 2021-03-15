Cardinals Team To Watch For C Corey Linsley?

According to Peter Schrager, the Cardinals are a team to watch as a potential destination for Packers C Corey Linsley.

Center is the biggest remaining hole on Arizona’s offensive line and Linsley, who was an All-Pro this past season, would slot in nicely.

Linsley is also projected to have a healthy market and plenty of choices, with the Jets another team that’s been linked to him.

Linsley, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2014. He was finishing out the final year of his four-year, $2,405,000 contract that included a $1,797,000 base salary when he signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Packers in 2017.

He is currently set to become a free agent in 2021.

In 2020, Linsley appeared in 13 games for the Packers, starting all of them at center. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 1 center out of 36 qualifying players.

We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.