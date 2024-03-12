Cardinals To Sign RB DeeJay Dallas

Jordan Schultz of B/R is reporting that the Cardinals plan to sign former Seahawks RB DeeJay Dallas to a contract.

Dallas, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.79 million contract with Seattle.

Dallas just finished out his rookie deal and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Dallas appeared in all 17 games for the Seahawks and rushed for 36 yards on 10 carries to go along with six receptions for 26 yards and no touchdowns.