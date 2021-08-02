Cardinals Tried Out DT P.J. Hall

The Arizona Cardinals hosted free agent DT P.J. Hall and NT Corey Peters for tryouts on Monday.

According to reports, the Cardinals are set to sign Peters to a contract.

Hall, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2018. He later was traded to the Vikings but failed a physical and reverted back to the Raiders.

Hall was in the third year of his four-year, $4,713,470 contract when Las Vegas waived him and he eventually signed on with the Texans.

The Texans offered Hall a restricted tender which would have cost the Texans $2.183 million for the 2021 season. However, the team later opted to withdraw this tender making Hall a restricted free agent.

In 2020, Hall appeared in 10 games for the Texans and recorded 34 tackles and a sack.

We have him included in our Top 100 Available 2021 Free Agents list.