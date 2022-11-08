The Cardinals tried out four players on Tuesday, including offensive linemen Caleb Benenoch, Jean Delance, and Mike Horton.

The team also tried out veteran WR David Moore as well.

Benenoch, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.823 million contract and set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when the Buccaneers waived him a few weeks into the regular season.

The Patriots later signed Benenoch to a contract only to waive him a few weeks later. Benenoch was claimed off waivers by the Panthers and spent a few weeks in Carolina before being waived again.

Dallas signed Benenoch to a contract before waiving him after just a couple of weeks. He was claimed by the Lions. Detroit cut him during training camp in 2020 and he had a stint later in the season on the Patriots practice squad.

He signed with the Bills briefly during camp before joining the Saints in 2021. New Orleans cut him coming out of camp and brought him back to the practice squad.

Benenoch spent time on and off of the Saints’ active roster last year before becoming a free agent this offseason, later signing with the Jets but failing to make their 53-man roster.

For his career, Benenoch has appeared in 36 games and made 23 starts.