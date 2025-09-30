Cardinals Tried Out Four RBs, Including Israel Abanikanda

Per the wire, the Cardinals tried out RB Israel Abanikanda, RB Jermar Jefferson, RB Montrell Johnson, and RB Michael Wiley.

Abanikanda, 23, attended Abraham Lincoln High School in Brooklyn, New York, and was a First-Team All-American at Pittsburgh University in 2022.

The Jets selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and he appeared in six games for the team before being waived.

The 49ers claimed him off waivers in December, but he was subsequently waived and then claimed by the Packers before being let go once again.

In 2023, Abanikanda rushed for 70 yards on 22 carries in his six appearances with the Jets.