Cardinals Tried Out Six Players

The Arizona Cardinals worked out six free agents on Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of tryouts includes:

Jamerson, 25, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Texans.

From there, Jamerson was claimed off waivers by the Packers before being waived at the start of the regular season last year. He was, once again, claimed off waivers, this time by the Panthers in September of last year.

Carolina cut Jamerson coming out of training camp before re-signing him to their practice squad. He had a brief stint with the Saints this summer.

In 2019, Jamerson appeared in five games for the Panthers and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.