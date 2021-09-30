Cardinals Waive DB Luq Barcoo, Sign OL Zack Johnson To PS

The Arizona Cardinals officially waived DB Luq Barcoo on Thursday and signed OL Zack Johnson to their practice squad.

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

Barcoo, 23, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of last year.

He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose last month and Arizona claimed Barcoo off of waivers. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2020, Barcoo was active for three games and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and one pass defense.