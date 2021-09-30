Cardinals Waive DB Luq Barcoo, Sign OL Zack Johnson To PS

Nate Bouda
The Arizona Cardinals officially waived DB Luq Barcoo on Thursday and signed OL Zack Johnson to their practice squad.  

Here’s the Cardinals updated practice squad:

  1. WR Andre Baccellia
  2. DB Chris Banjo
  3. WR Greg Dortch
  4. TE Bernhard Seikovits (International)
  5. TE Ross Travis
  6. DB Jace Whittaker
  7. DB James Wiggins
  8. DE Ron’Dell Carter
  9. WR Josh Doctson (COVID-19)
  10. DB Rasul Douglas
  11. DT Jeremiah Ledbetter
  12. DE Jonathan Ledbetter
  13. T Eric Smith
  14. G Deion Calhoun
  15. DB Quinton Dunbar
  16. G Danny Isidora
  17. C Michal Menet

Barcoo, 23, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of San Diego State back in April of last year.

He was able to make their active roster as a rookie but was cut loose last month and Arizona claimed Barcoo off of waivers. He’s been on and off of their roster ever since. 

In 2020, Barcoo was active for three games and recorded 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss, no interceptions, and one pass defense. 

