Cardinals Waive WR Dan Chisena

The Arizona Cardinals have waived WR Dan Chisena from the active roster, per the NFL transaction wire.

Chisena, 26, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Penn State in 2020. He has spent the last three years bouncing between the Vikings’ active roster and practice squad.

The Steelers signed him to a futures deal in January but he was among Pittsburgh’s final roster cuts before joining the practice squad in Arizona.

In 2022, Chisena appeared in two games for the Vikings and recorded two tackles.