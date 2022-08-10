Cardinals Work Out CB Deandre Baker & OLB Jeremiah Attaochu

According to Field Yates, the Cardinals hosted CB Deandre Baker and OLB Jeremiah Attaochu for a workout on Wednesday.

Arizona has been unhappy with its depth in the secondary, so it makes sense they’d take a look at Baker. He was just cut by the Chiefs.

Baker, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Giants out of Georgia back in 2019. He was in the second year of his four-year, $10,525,716 contract that included a $5,675,064 signing bonus when the Giants waived him during the summer following larceny charges.

It took until November for Baker to sign on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and he was eventually promoted for Week 15 before reverting to the taxi squad. He returned to the team on a futures deal for 2021 and again in 2022 as an exclusive rights free agent.

In 2021, Baker appeared eight games for the Chiefs and recorded 16 total tackles and a pass deflection.

Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers.

Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the Jets. From there, he had a brief stint with the Chiefs before joining the Broncos in 2019.

Denver re-signed Attaochu to a one-year contract worth $1.5 million for the 2020 season. He then signed a one-year deal with the Bears for the 2021 season.

In 2020, Jeremiah Attaochu appeared in 13 games for the Broncos and recorded 31 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble.