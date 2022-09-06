Cardinals Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals hosted five players for workouts on Tuesday including CB Troy Pride.

The full list includes:

CB Corey Ballentine CB Troy Pride OT Yasir Durant OLB Chris Garrett CB Dicaprio Bootle

Pride, 24, was a two-year starter at Notre Dame. The Panthers selected him with the No. 113 pick in the fourth round in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,075,339 rookie contract that included a $780,339 signing bonus when the Panthers waived him in May.

In 2020, Pride appeared in 14 games for the Panthers and recorded 42 total tackles, no sacks or interceptions and two pass deflections.