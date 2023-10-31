Cardinals Worked Out Five Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals hosted five players for a workout on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

RB Spencer Brown TE Noah Gindorff RB Hassan Hall TE John Samuel Shenker RB Benny Snell

Snell, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3.2 million contract with Pittsburgh.

Snell played out the final year of his rookie contract and was testing the open market for the first time this offseason. He had a stint with the Lions during training camp.

In 2022, Snell appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and rushed for 90 yards on 20 attempts (4.5 YPA) to go along with two receptions and one touchdown.