Cardinals Worked Out Six Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals brought in six players for workouts on Tuesday including DB Verone McKinley.

The full list includes:

G Ben Brown DE Marcus Haynes DB Daniel Isom G Jamarco Jones DB Verone McKinley LB Noah Taylor

McKinley, 22, went undrafted out of Oregon in 2022 before catching on with the Dolphins. He was among the team’s final roster cuts before being signed to the practice squad.

He bounced on and off Miami’s practice squad since last year but was cut loose earlier this month.

In 2022, McKinley appeared in one game for the Dolphins and recorded one tackle.