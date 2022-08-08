Cardinals Worked Out Six Players

The Arizona Cardinals hosted six free agents for a workout on Monday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list includes:

Canady, 28, is a former sixth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.44 million contract when the Ravens waived him coming out of the 2019 preseason.

Canaday was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad before being claimed by the Jets. He later caught on with the Cowboys but opted to sit out the 2020 season.

Canady became an unrestricted free agent in March. He signed a one-year deal with the Giants in May but lasted just a couple of months before being released in July.

In 2021, Canady appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles and no interceptions.

Davis, 28, was drafted in the second round out of Maryland by the Steelers in 2016. He played out the final year of a four-year contract worth $4,086,976 before signing a one-year, $4 million contract with Washington.

From there, Davis was released at the start of the 2020 season and eventually returned to the Steelers. The Colts signed Davis to a one-year deal in 2021 before adding him to the practice squad before the start of the season. He landed with the Bengals’ practice squad and bounced on and off their taxi squad.

From there, the Patriots signed Davis to their practice squad in October where he spent time on and off of the team’s active roster. The team ultimately decided to release him in January.

In 2021, Davis appeared in five games between the Bengals, Patriots and Colts. He did not accrue any stats.