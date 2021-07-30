The Arizona Cardinals worked out three players on Thursday, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players who worked out includes:

Henry, 27, is a former fourth-round pick of the Ravens back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2,723,393 rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $720,000 for the 2019 season when Baltimore cut him loose coming out of the preseason.

The 49ers signed Henry to a futures contract for the 2020 season but eventually released him with a non-football injury designation in July prior to the start of the season. He returned for a brief period with San Francisco and had a stint on the Texans practice squad later in the year.

Henry signed on with the Eagles this offseason but was eventually let go by the team when they signed veteran CB Steven Nelson.

In 2018, Henry appeared in three games for the Ravens and recorded three tackles and one sack.