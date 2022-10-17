Carson Wentz (Finger) Looking At 4-6 Week Timeline, Could Go On IR

According to Ian Rapoport, Commanders QB Carson Wentz is facing a potential four to six-week recovery timeline for his fractured finger.

Rapoport adds going on injured reserve, which would sideline Wentz at least four games, is a serious consideration right now. Wentz is set for surgery Monday afternoon.

Mike Garafolo adds the Commanders will turn to QB Taylor Heinicke first while Wentz is out.

Wentz, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Eagles back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $26.7 million rookie contract that included a $16.7 million signing bonus when the Eagles picked up his fifth-year option that would have cost them $22.78 million for the 2020 season.

The Eagles signed Wentz to a four-year, $128 million extension going into the 2019 season that included $107 million in guarantees. However, Philadelphia opted to trade Wentz to the Colts for first- and third-round picks.

Wentz lasted just one year with the Colts before he was traded to the Commanders this past March.

In 2022, Wentz has appeared in six games for the Commanders and completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 1,489 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions to go along with 79 yards rushing.