CeeDee Lamb Expected To Hold Out Of Training Camp Without New Contract

According to Calvin Watkins, Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is expected to hold out from training camp until he receives a contract extension.

Lamb has already skipped mandatory minicamp and made himself liable for a little over $100,000 in fines. Holding out in training camp would be far more expensive, with fines of around $50,000 for every day he misses.

The new CBA took away the ability for teams to unilaterally forgive fines but there remains an exception for players on rookie contracts.

Lamb is the next receiver in line for a megadeal after the extension for Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, and those talks were expected to pick up now that Jefferson’s deal has wrapped up.

Lamb, 25, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and was a consensus All-American before the Cowboys selected him with the No. 17 pick in 2020.

Lamb signed a four-year, $14,010,012 rookie contract that included a $7,749,100 signing bonus. The contract also included a fifth-year option for the 2024 season worth $17.991 million fully guaranteed, which the Cowboys decided to pick up.

He is currently set to become an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

In 2023, Lamb appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 135 passes for 1,749 yards receiving and 12 touchdowns.

We will have more on Lamb and the Cowboys as the news is available.