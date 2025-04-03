NFC Notes: Micah Parsons, Russell Wilson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys
- Cowboys LB Micah Parsons has a lingering contract situation with just a year left on his deal under an option. Owner Jerry Jones doesn’t consider Parsons’ extension as an “urgent” matter and is comfortable waiting: “I don’t view it as urgent, at all… I’d rather pay more and get it right.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones said holdouts decrease his urgency to get deals done and points out Parsons is under contract: “You can’t live and die over having a contract when they’re not honored anyway. Parsons got a contract right now.” (Jori Epstein)
- Jones would consider another free agent acquisition or making a trade ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft: “Yes. We could. We certainly don’t know that because to do either or, that I’m anticipating, involves other teams. But I would suspect we may do something.” (Machota)
- Jones said he’s discussed Parsons’ contract with him directly instead of going through his agent: “I’m the one who has to write the check and Micah is the one who has to agree to it. That’s the straightest way to get there. That’s the principle that’s involved here.” (Moore)
- Jones added they are further along with Parsons’s possible deal than they were with WR CeeDee Lamb at this point in 2024: “Yes, I’d say that’s the case, which doesn’t necessarily mean we’ll have anything done by training camp.” (David Moore)
Eagles
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on whether CB Cooper DeJean will stay in the slot or play on the outside: “We’ll see where all that is. He did a phenomenal job last year inside. A lot has to play out. Versatility is something we really value.” (Zach Berman)
- Sirianni on TE Dallas Goedert: “Right now, he’s on our football team. Dallas Goedert has meant a lot to us. We’ll see how that plays out. He’s a heck of a football player, heck of a leader. We want to have back as many guys as you possibly can, but that’s not the reality of the NFL.” (Berman)
- Sirianni also commented on his contract: “These things will take care of themselves. I’m not too concerned about it. I don’t really get into contracts with anybody. I’m not going to get into it on this one. It will take care of itself.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- Sirianni is entering the final year of his five-year, $35 million deal. Owner Jeffrey Lurie said they are committed to keeping Sirianni around on a long-term basis: “Nick’s going to be our coach… I’m sure we’ll find out soon enough that Nick will be our coach going forward and he’s done an outstanding job.” (Zach Berman)
- The Eagles signed OT Kendall Lamm to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with $750k guaranteed, including a $250k signing bonus. The deal has a base salary of $1.255 million and also includes four void years for salary cap purposes. (Over The Cap)
- Georgia OL Dylan Fairchild will take a 30 visit with the Eagles. (Ryan Fowler)
Giants
- Russell Wilson mentioned the Giants are looking for a leader: “I think this team is looking for someone to lead them in every way.” (Ryan Dunleavy)
- Wilson’s $10.5 million deal includes $7.5 million in incentives based on playing time, performance, and playoff incentives, via Ian Rapoport.
- Rapoport notes Wilson has another $3 million in available incentives based on wins and playing more than 50 percent of snaps.
- Wilson is fine with the organization drafting a quarterback and would try to be a leader for any prospect: “If we draft a quarterback, we’ll make sure that he does everything he can to be ready to go and be prepared with his mentality. But for me it’s about the process of winning, I’m focused on winning, what I can do as the quarterback of the New York Giants.” (Around The NFL)
- Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post says HC Brian Daboll and QB Russell Wilson called around the league about each other to see how well they would mesh, before Wilson opted to sign with the Giants on Tuesday.
- Wilson said he would be open to a mentorship role, but added that his sole focus is to win: “If we draft a quarterback, we’ll make sure he does everything he can to be ready to go. But for me, it’s about the process of winning. I’m focused on winning as the QB of the Giants to help us win, to lead… Being inside those white lines is my favorite place to be.” (Pat Leonard)
- Wilson said he’s embracing the challenge of turning around a team that won three games last year: “I love adversity. I love challenges. I love the underdog mentality. Maybe it’s being 5-foot-11 and people telling you you can’t do something.” (Dunleavy)
