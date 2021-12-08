Chargers Activate DT Linval Joseph From COVID-19 List

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers officially activated DT Linval Joseph from their COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Linval Joseph

Joseph, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He spent four seasons in New York before departing in 2014 for a five-year, $31.5 million contract with the Vikings.

Joseph had two years remaining on his deal when he agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension that included $31.5 million guaranteed when the Vikings released him last year. He later signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Chargers. 

In 2021, Joseph has appeared in nine games for the Chargers and recorded 43 tackles and a sack.

 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply