Chargers Activate S Nasir Adderley, Cut Six Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve activated S Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 list and cut six players. 

  1. LS Ryan Langan
  2. WR Austin Proehl
  3. TE Matt Seybert
  4. OT Kyle Spalding
  5. LB Damon Lloyd (Injured)
  6. DL Chris Okoye (Injured)

Adderley, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,732,116 rookie contract that included a $1,461,540 signing bonus.  

In 2020, Nasir Adderley appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 69 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass deflections.

