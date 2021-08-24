Chargers Activate S Nasir Adderley, Cut Six Players

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Tuesday that they’ve activated S Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 list and cut six players.
- LS Ryan Langan
- WR Austin Proehl
- TE Matt Seybert
- OT Kyle Spalding
- LB Damon Lloyd (Injured)
- DL Chris Okoye (Injured)
Adderley, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Chargers back in 2019. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $4,732,116 rookie contract that included a $1,461,540 signing bonus.
In 2020, Nasir Adderley appeared in 15 games for the Chargers and recorded 69 tackles, an interception, a fumble recovery and three pass deflections.
