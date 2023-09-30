Chargers Announce Six Roster Moves For Week 4

The Chargers announced several roster moves on Saturday, placing C Corey Linsley on injured reserve and S JT Woods on the non-football injury list.

we’ve signed two players to our active roster, placed corey linsley and jt woods on reserve/non-football illness + other moves ahead of #LVvsLAC → https://t.co/ycm6GvRaNJ pic.twitter.com/VbMuUkN6Sq — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 30, 2023

In corresponding moves, the team signed safeties Dean Marlowe and A.J. Finley to the active roster. They also elevated WR Keelan Doss and LB Andrew Farmer for Week 4.

Linsley, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Packers back in 2014. He was finishing out the final year of his four-year, $2,405,000 contract that included a $1,797,000 base salary when he signed a three-year, $25.5 million extension with the Packers in 2017.

After finishing his contract in Green Bay, Linsley signed a five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Chargers in 2021.

In 2023, Linsley has appeared in three games and started each time.