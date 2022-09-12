Chargers Backup QB Chase Daniel Joining NFL Media As In-Season Analyst

NFL Media announced Chargers QB Chase Daniel will join the company this season as an analyst on Mondays following Monday Night Football.

🚨NFL Network Talent Announcement🚨@chargers QB @ChaseDaniel joins @nflnetwork during the 2022 @NFL season! Daniel will appear in-studio on @NFLGameDay Final on Mondays following Monday Night Football starting TONIGHT pic.twitter.com/SED9OR2ADJ — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) September 12, 2022

Daniel has carved out a long and lucrative career as a backup quarterback. Given the money TV analysts can make these days, setting up his next career pivot appears to be another savvy business move by Daniel.

Daniel, 35, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Missouri back in 2010. He later caught on with the Saints before signing on with the Chiefs in 2013.

After three years in Kansas City, Daniels signed a three-year, $21 million contract that included $12 million guaranteed with the Eagles in 2016. However, the Eagles released Daniel a year later and he eventually returned to the Saints.

The Bears signed Daniel to a two-year deal worth up to $10 million in 2018 and he later joined the Lions on a three-year, $13.05 million. The Chargers brought him as Justin Herbert‘s backup for 2021 and he is now set to return for another season.

In 2020, Daniel appeared in four games for the Lions and completed 29 of 43 pass attempts (67.4 percent) for 264 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions.