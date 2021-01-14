Chargers Bringing In 49ers DC Robert Saleh For Second Interview

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers are expected to bring in 49ers DC Robert Saleh for a second interview.

Saleh is in high demand for head-coaching jobs right now and it’s to the point where it would be surprising for him to not land an opportunity in the coming days. He’s starting to make his way through the second round of a couple interview processes.

The full Chargers candidate list now includes:

Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Titans OC Arthur Smith (Scheduled)

Saleh, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017.

In 2020, the 49ers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Chargers’ coaching search as the news is available.