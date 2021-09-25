Chargers Call Up DL Joe Gaziano & OLB Emeke Egbule

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Saturday that they’ve elevated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to their active roster for Sunday’s game.

Gaziano, 24, went undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers.

He has mostly bounced between the team’s practice squad and the active roster for most of his career so far. He was recently elevated to the active roster for Week 1 of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Gaziano has appeared in one game for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.