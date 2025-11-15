Chargers Call Up Two Running Backs For Week 11

The Los Angeles Chargers officially elevated RBs Amar Johnson and Trayveon Williams from the practice squad for Week 11’s game.

The Chargers are once again dealing with injuries at the running back position, among others, so depth is needed heading into their game against the Jaguars.

Williams, 28, was a sixth-round pick by the Bengals out of Texas A&M back in 2019. He finished out his rookie deal with the team before re-signing to a one-year, $850,000 contract in 2022.

The Bengals once again brought Williams back on another one-year contract for 2023 and 2024, but they released Williams after camp last year. He caught on with the Browns in August but was released from the practice squad before the season started.

The Chargers quickly signed Williams to their practice squad.

In 2024, Williams appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals but spent most of his time on special teams.