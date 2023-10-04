Chargers Claim CB Essang Bassey

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers have claimed CB Essang Bassey off waivers from the Broncos.

This gives Los Angeles a little more depth at cornerback after trading away J.C. Jackson today.

Bassey, 25, signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest following the 2020 NFL Draft. Bassey made the active roster coming out of camp his first two years but was waived in December and claimed by the Chargers.

Bassey was waived by the Chargers coming out of the preseason in 2022 and he later signed on with the Broncos. Denver brought him back this past offseason.

In 2022, Bassey has appeared in four games for the Broncos and recorded eight total tackles.