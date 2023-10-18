Chargers Claim S Jaylinn Hawkins Off Waivers From Falcons

According to Ian Rapoport, the Chargers claimed S Jaylinn Hawkins off of waivers from the Falcons on Wednesday.

Rapoport notes Los Angeles was not the only team to put a claim in on Hawkins.

Hawkins, 26, is a former fourth-round pick by the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft out of California. He’s in the final year of a four-year, $3,961,916 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $2,743,000. Atlanta elected to cut him loose this week.

In 2023, Hawkins has appeared in six games and recorded three tackles and no interceptions.