Chargers Complete DC Interview With OLB Coach Dylan Roney

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have completed an interview with OLB coach Dylan Roney for their DC opening.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Chargers’ DC vacancy:

Rams Assistant HC Aubrey Pleasant (Interviewed) Ravens DC Zach Orr (Scheduled) Chargers OLB coach Dylan Roney (Interviewed)

Roney started his coaching career at Ferris State in 2018 as a DL assistant/recruiting coordinator. He served as a graduate assistant in 2019 at Western Kentucky before being hired as a defensive analyst with Illinois in 2020.

From there, Roney was hired as a graduate assistant at Michigan from 2021 to 2023 before joining the Chargers as a defensive assistant in 2024 when HC Jim Harbaugh was hired. Roney was promoted to OLB coach ahead of the 2025 season.