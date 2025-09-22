Chargers Confirm RB Najee Harris Tore His Achilles

The Los Angeles Chargers confirmed that RB Najee Harris tore his Achilles in the week 3 win against the Broncos, per Adam Schefter.

This will require surgery and end Harris’ season. Given the history of running backs and Achilles injuries, plus Harris’ contract status on a one-year deal, it’s fair to say this could put his career on the ropes too.

Harris, 27, was a two-year starter at Alabama and was a first-team All-American and a Doak Walker Award winner as a senior. The Steelers took Harris with pick No. 24 in the 2021 draft.

Harris signed a four-year, $13,047,447 with the Steelers that includes a $6,849,053 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option for 2025, which would’ve cost them $6.79 million fully guaranteed, and set him up to be an unrestricted free agent in 2025.

He signed a one-year deal worth $5,250,000 with the Chargers this offseason.

In 2025, Harris appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded 61 rushing yards on 15 attempts and also caught three passes.