Chargers Cut CB J.T. Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers officially waived CB JT Woods on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.
Woods, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,184,676 in 2024.
In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles.
