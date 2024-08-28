Chargers Cut CB J.T. Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers officially waived CB JT Woods on Wednesday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Woods, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Chargers in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Baylor. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $5.3 million rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $1,184,676 in 2024.

In 2023, Woods appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles.