Chargers & DE Khalil Mack Agree To Restructured Contract

According to Adam Schefter, the Chargers and DE Khalil Mack have agreed to a restructured contract to free up cap space, keeping him in Los Angeles for 2024.

Earlier today, it was reported Los Angeles was set to either trade or release several players like Mack, Joey Bosa, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams, with Allen being the most likely to stay put.

Now, the Chargers have parted ways with Williams and are officially set to bring back Mack. It’ll be interesting to see how they proceed with Bosa now that their other veteran edge rusher is returning.

Mack, 33, is a former first-round pick by Raiders back in 2014 out of Buffalo. Mack played out the final year of his four-year, $18,677,002 deal and the Raiders picked up his fifth-year option.

The Raiders later traded Mack to the Bears in a deal that included two first-round picks. Mack signed a six-year, $141 million extension that included $90 million guaranteed with Chicago.

In 2022, Mack was dealt to the Chargers in exchange for draft compensation after four seasons in Chicago, which also led to the team restructuring his contract to free up $9 million in cap space. He has spent the last two seasons with Los Angeles, including a career-high 17-sack campaign this past season.

In 2023, Mack appeared in 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 74 tackles, five forced fumbles, ten pass deflections, and 17 sacks.