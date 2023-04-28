Chargers Declining LB Kenneth Murray Jr’s Fifth-Year Option

Chargers GM Tom Telesco announced Friday after the draft that they’re declining the fifth-year option on LB Kenneth Murray Jr, per Lindsay Thiry.

The fifth-year option would have cost the Chargers $11,727,000 fully guaranteed for the 2024 season.

Murray, 24, was a three-year starter at Oklahoma and earned second-team All-American honors before the Chargers traded up with the Patriots to select him with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2020 draft.

Murray signed a four-year, $12,974,941 rookie contract that includes a $6,996,321 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth-year option for the Chargers to pick up for the 2024 season.

In 2022, Murray appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 76 tackles, one sack, an interception, a forced fumble and three pass defenses.