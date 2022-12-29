Chargers Designate DE Joey Bosa To Return From IR

Per Jeff Miller, the Chargers have designated DE Joey Bosa to return from injured reserve.

Bosa has been recovering from groin surgery. If he’s able to return in time for the postseason, he could provide a major boost to the Chargers’ defense.

Bosa, 27, is a former first-round pick of the Chargers back in 2016. He finished his four-year, $25.8 million rookie contract, and Los Angeles wound up exercising his fifth-year option.

Bosa was set to play out the 2020 season under the fifth-year option when he agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension with the Chargers.

In 2022, Bosa has appeared in three games for the Chargers and recorded five tackles, one and a half sacks, and a forced fumble.