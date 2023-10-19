Chargers Designate WR Jalen Guyton & DL Otito Ogbonnia To Return

The Los Angeles Chargers announced they have designated WR Jalen Guyton and DL Otito Ogbonnia to return.

Both players were on the PUP list recovering from injuries suffered last year. Guyton tore his ACL and Ogbonnia had a quad injury.

Both have a three-week window to practice with the team before the Chargers have to add them to the active roster.

Guyton, 26, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed on with the Cowboys, but lasted just a few months in Dallas before he was waived and signed to the Chargers practice squad.

He re-signed with Los Angeles as an exclusive rights free agent in 2022. Guyton returned to the Chargers this past March on a one-year $1.2 million deal.

In 2022, Guyton appeared in three games for the Chargers and caught two of four targets for 64 yards and no touchdowns.

Ogbonnia, 23, was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round with the No. 160 overall pick out of UCLA in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.978 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $318,888.

In 2022, Ogbonnia has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks.