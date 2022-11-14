Chargers DL Otito Ogbonnia Suffered Season-Ending Quad Injury

According to Jeremy Fowler, Chargers fifth-round DL Otito Ogbonnia will miss the rest of the season with a quad injury suffered Sunday night.

It’s another serious injury for a Chargers team that has been hit hard. He’s the second interior defender to go down in recent weeks as the team also lost veteran DT Austin Johnson to a knee injury.

Ogbonnia, 22, was drafted by the Chargers in the fifth round with the No. 160 overall pick out of UCLA in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $3.978 million rookie deal that included a signing bonus of $318,888.

In 2022, Ogbonnia has appeared in seven games for the Chargers and recorded 14 total tackles, one tackle for loss and no sacks.