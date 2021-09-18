Chargers Elevating DL Joe Gaziano

The Chargers announced that they are elevating DL Joe Gaziano to the active roster for their Week 2 matchup.

Gaziano, 24, went undrafted out of Northwestern back in 2020 before catching on with the Chargers.

He has mostly bounced between the team’s practice squad and the active roster for most of his career so far. He was recently elevated to the active roster for Week 1 of the 2021 season.

In 2020, Gaziano appeared in two games for the Chargers and recorded one tackle.